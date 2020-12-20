Several People Taken to Hospital After Fire at Apartment Complex in Vernon: FD

Several people were taken to the hospital after a fire at an apartment complex in Vernon on Sunday, according to police.

Fire officials said they were called to the apartments on Union Street around 10:45 a.m. after a fire alarm was activated with people trapped.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the second floor with several people hanging from the windows.

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters rescued several people, authorities said. Seven adults are being treated at the hospital and fire officials said the injuries are mainly smoke inhalation.

The fire is under control at this time, fire officials said. It was limited to the second and third floors, they added.

NBC Connecticut

About 15 to 20 people are displaced from the 24 unit building, according to the Vernon Fire Marshal. The Red Cross is working to assist the families who are displaced.

It's unclear what started the fire. The cause remains under investigation.