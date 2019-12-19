People Tried to Force Woman Into Car in North Haven: Report

North Haven police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings after an unconfirmed report that three people tried to coerce a woman into a car Wednesday.

Police said a third party reported the incident happened at the Target Plaza. That person said a man walking by saw what was happening and intervened, taking the woman away the group.

While the report is unconfirmed, police are issuing a reminder to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police at 203-239-5321, or 911 if you feel there is an immediate danger.