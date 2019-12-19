north haven

People Tried to Force Woman Into Car in North Haven: Report

By Thea DiGiammerino

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

North Haven police are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings after an unconfirmed report that three people tried to coerce a woman into a car Wednesday.

Police said a third party reported the incident happened at the Target Plaza. That person said a man walking by saw what was happening and intervened, taking the woman away the group.

While the report is unconfirmed, police are issuing a reminder to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police at 203-239-5321, or 911 if you feel there is an immediate danger.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us