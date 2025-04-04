East Windsor

People urged to avoid parts of Connecticut River due to large sewage spill in East Windsor

By Angela Fortuna

Hartford, Connecticut
NBC Connecticut

The CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) is urging people to avoid parts of the Connecticut River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage spilled into it.

DEEP officials said a major sewage line break was reported in East Windsor, and people are being advised to avoid doing anything in the water from East Windsor downstream to at least Hartford.

The break was reported in the area of South Water Street Thursday. East Windsor town officials discovered the break in a large sanitary sewer line located adjacent to the Connecticut River.

Because of the break, about 300,000 gallons of untreated sewage could go directly into the river each day.

It's unknown when the issue is expected to be resolved, but officials say emergency repairs are underway.

People are being advised to avoid any recreational activities where you could come in contact with the river. This includes fishing and boating.

"DEEP takes the health and safety of every Connecticut resident seriously. We are working closely with the Town of East Windsor and other partners to ensure the situation is resolved as quickly as possible and that the public remains informed," DEEP said in a statement.

DEEP said they're conducting additional environmental monitoring and water quality assessments to see if any further action is needed.

This article tagged under:

