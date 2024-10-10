People with Conn. ties deal with Hurricane Milton's fury

We’re hearing from people with ties to our state who are hunkering down in their homes in Florida.

They are dealing with everything from powerful winds to tornadoes.

“This is the worst hurricane I’ve ever been through,” Carissa Carter, of Palmetto, FL, said.

Carter is originally from East Hartford and is now living near Sarasota.

“We lost power 20 minutes ago. It sounds like a train wreck. It’s really scary outside. I chose to stay here in my home in Florida because we live in a concrete block home,” Carter said.

On the east coast, a scary scene unfolded near Palm Beach and the home of Jordan Oaks who is originally from Rocky Hill.

“There's people going crazy down here. My neighbors are all looking outside, just watching this tornado rip through these yards. And you can see the actual debris of what looks like roofing, trees flying in the air and just going north,” Jordan Oaks, of Westlake, FL, said.

Near Orlando rain pounded the home of Jason Berry, who is originally from Franklin. He put out sandbags and did other preparations.

“We have a lot of patio furniture on our full deck, so we put that away. Any loose objects in the yard that can go flying, those are all packed away in the garage. Our neighbors boarded up their windows,” Berry said.

People hunkered down all around the Sunshine State and are now hoping for the best amid the fury of Milton.

“I just hope everybody's staying safe, and prayers goes out to everybody,” Oaks said.

Oaks, who is a country musician, just released his debut album and hopes to be able to fly back to Connecticut on Friday.

He’s set to play at the Southington Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday.