Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The annual Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak this weekend and we may have some good conditions for viewing.

What are the Perseids?

The Perseids, one of the biggest meteor showers each year, occurs every August as the Earth moves through the debris shed by comet Swift-Tuttle. It is usually considered one of the more dramatic meteor showers for star gazers becuase it produces bright meteors that often leave long streaks of light and color behind them, according to NASA. During the peak, you can expect to see as many as 100 meteors per hour. It's also great for us here in Connecticut, since it takes place in the warmth of summer. The Perseids get their name because the meteors appear to originate from the constellation Perseus.

When are the Perseids?

The Perseid meteor shower actually began back on July 14, according to NASA. It's possible to see meteors shooting through the nighttime sky anytime after that, but the peak will be late on Sunday, Aug. 11 and into the early morning hours of Aug. 12. That will be your best chance to see quite a celestial show, but if you miss it, don't worry, the meteor shower continues through Sept. 1.

Best time to see the Perseids?

There are a number of steps you can take to give yourself the best chance of seeing the spectacular display. You are going to want to find an area away from a lot of light pollution. Trying to view them where there are a lot of street lights or other lights around you will make it harder to see the meteors. The moon is also a source of light pollution. This year, the quarter moon will set a little after 11 p.m. Sunday, so if you wait until after that, you should up your chances of seeing some meteors. If you really want to enjoy the show, wait until after midnight and head outside in the early morning hours on Monday. That is when you are likely to see the 100 meteors per hour.

There may be some clouds around Sunday night, but they shouldn't be enough to ruin our view this weekend.