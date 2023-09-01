Bridgeport

Person arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Bridgeport

A person has been arrested after being accused of stabbing a man in broad daylight in Bridgeport Friday.

The police department said they responded to a reported assault on Louisiana Avenue a little before 2 p.m. Responding officers found a man suffering from injuries.

He is being treated by emergency personnel and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

A person was taken into custody in connection to the incident. Detectives are investigating.

