Person arrested after allegedly stabbing man in Bridgeport

A person has been arrested after being accused of stabbing a man in broad daylight in Bridgeport Friday.
The police department said they responded to a reported assault on Louisiana Avenue a little before 2 p.m. Responding officers found a man suffering from injuries.
He is being treated by emergency personnel and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
A person was taken into custody in connection to the incident. Detectives are investigating.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.