Person Arrested After Hitting Delivery Driver, Telephone Pole in Plainville

Police said they've taken a person into custody after they allegedly hit a delivery driver and telephone pole in Plainville.

The individual is accused of fleeing the scene of the crashes, which happened in the area of Woodford Avenue, according to officials.

A car crossed over into the opposite lane and up onto a walkway in between a beer truck and a café. The car hit the beer truck driver, who was making a delivery at the time, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said the driver was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. He is in stable condition at this time.

The driver left the scene and ultimately struck and snapped a telephone pole, officials said. They then got out and fled on foot.

Police were able to find the person and take them into custody. Officials said they searched the area for about an hour and a half.

No additional information was immediately available.