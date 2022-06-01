traffic alert

Person Arrested After Pursuit, Car Crash on I-84 in Farmington

Farmington Police said a person has been arrested following a pursuit that ended in a car crash on Interstate 84.

The state Dept. of Transportation said there's traffic in the area of exits 39 and 39A on I-84 East. The right and center lanes are closed at this time.

The pursuit happened after a domestic incident in which a person threatened to shoot another, according to Hartford Police.

The crash was reported at approximately 5:15 p.m., according to the DOT.

Officials said a suspect has been taken into custody. No injuries have been reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

