Man arrested in connection with crash that left father dead in Ashford

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly crash in Ashford that left Carlos Vega dead last year.

A family is in mourning, left with many questions after their loved one was killed in a double-tractor trailer crash on Interstate 84 in Ashford last March.

State police said Carlos Vega, 45, was killed after traveling eastbound in the center lane on I-84 at the Ashford-Union line around 2 a.m., and "veered right for an unknown reason," hitting another truck in the right lane.

The two trucks barreled off the road, into a guardrail, and plummeted into Morey Pond, according to troopers.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Vega's truck came to a stop upside down in the water. The father of two from Hartford was killed.

James Deruisseaux, 33, is now facing a negligent homicide charge. He was arrested last week, according to state police.

A family is in mourning, left with many questions after their loved one was killed in a double-tractor trailer crash on Interstate 84 in Ashford last Thursday.

His daughters, Brooklyn, 18, and Dayana, 15, along with their mother Natalie, sat down with NBC Connecticut ahead of Vega's memorial service.

They said he was a devoted girl dad. Brooklyn, who attends college in New York City, said he had an extra special relationship with her younger sister.

The family said Vega always preached safe driving and had a clean driving record.