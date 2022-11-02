Person Arrested for Intentionally Ramming New Britain Police Cruiser: Mayor

A person has been arrested after intentionally crashing into a New Britain police cruiser and leading officers on a pursuit to Newington Wednesday, the mayor said.

An officer tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Ash Street when they backed up and intentionally rammed into a police cruiser. The driver then sped off onto Route 9 North, according to the Office of New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

Police followed the driver and tried to stop them, but officers lost sight of them due to "reckless operation."

An officer was able to find the driver at a Newington gas station, where they were trying to flush a stolen firearm, according to Stewart.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police were able to recover the gun. No one was injured in the incident, which is under investigation.