Person arrested for having drugs in car with child in Vernon: police

A person has been arrested after being found with drugs in a car with a 2-year-old in Vernon on Saturday, police said.

Troop C said they saw an Acura MDX with a fake temporary registration on Interstate 84 near exit 67. It happened around 9:40 p.m.

Officers pulled the car over and the driver handed police a fake driver's license. Troopers determined that the driver had previously been charged with several felonies.

Troopers asked everyone to get out of the car, and they found cocaine and fentanyl, along with other paraphernalia consistent with drug sales, according to police.

A 2-year-old with a disability was inside the car at the time. Authorities said the child wasn't restrained or in a booster seat.

The driver was arrested and has since been released on a $200,000 bond.