Person arrested for pulling out gun while driving on I-395 in Thompson

A person has been arrested after pulling out a firearm while driving on Interstate 395 in Thompson on Friday night.
It happened just before 6:30 p.m. State police said they responded to the scene to investigate and a person has been taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.
