Person Assaulted by 2 Women, Minor After Youth Basketball Game in Milford

A person was assaulted by two women and a minor after a youth basketball game in Milford over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Parsons Center Gymnasium for a fight on Sunday around noon.

Authorities said the victim reported that they were at a youth basketball game when a woman from an opposing team began using profanity and yelling loudly.

The victim then asked the woman not to use offensive language and moved away from her, investigators added.

After the game, the victim was waiting in the vestibule when two women approached them and began swearing.

When the victim walked outside, police said the two women, later identified as 43-year-old Lawry Jefferson, of Shelton, and 64-year-old Janet Jefferson, of Norwalk, followed and assaulted the victim.

Along with Lawry Jefferson and Janet Jefferson, a minor was also identified as a suspect.

Lawry Jefferson and Janet Jefferson are both facing breach of peace charges. It's unclear what the minor is being charged with.