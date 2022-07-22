Person Barricaded Inside House in West Hartford: Police

Police are investigating after a person barricaded themselves in a West Hartford home Friday night.
Officials said they were called to Hillcrest Avenue at about 2:40 p.m. for a report of possible projectiles entering an apartment and causing wall damage.
Responding officers then tried to make contact with a neighbor who refused to speak to police and barricaded themselves in their apartment.
Hillcrest Avenue between Stevens Street and Abbotsford Avenue is currently closed to traffic. Police said the area will remain blocked off until the situation is resolved.
The incident is under investigation.
