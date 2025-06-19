Person burned during apartment fire in Windham

A person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after an apartment fire in Windham on Thursday.

The Willimantic Fire Department said they responded to Lewiston Avenue for a reported fire.

Responding crews said flames were coming from a third floor apartment and was knocked down by residents using a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters found one resident with burns to their hands and feet. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire marshal's office and Willimantic police are conducting an investigation.