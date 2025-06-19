Windham

Person burned during apartment fire in Windham

By Angela Fortuna

FiretruckFile
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

A person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries after an apartment fire in Windham on Thursday.

The Willimantic Fire Department said they responded to Lewiston Avenue for a reported fire.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Responding crews said flames were coming from a third floor apartment and was knocked down by residents using a fire extinguisher.

Firefighters found one resident with burns to their hands and feet. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The fire marshal's office and Willimantic police are conducting an investigation.

This article tagged under:

Windham
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us