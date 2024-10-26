Person burned during West Hartford house fire

A person was taken to the hospital after being burned during a house fire in West Hartford on Friday night.

Fire crews responded to a home on Lawler Road around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a kitchen fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found that the fire had been partially extinguished by an occupant. The remaining fire was extinguished by firefighters.

While attempting to extinguish the fire, authorities said the occupant sustained serious burns to their hand. The person was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for the injury.

The fire is under investigation.