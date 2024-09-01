Person burned in Middletown fire flown to hospital by LifeStar

A person was burned during a fire at a home in Middletown on Sunday and was flown to the hospital by LifeStar.

Firefighters responded to Delwood and Grove Hill just before 9 a.m. after getting a report of a fire.

When crews arrived, fire officials said there was a large shed on fire with a possible explosion and one person was injured.

Multiple crews worked to put the fire under control.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to fire officials, one person suffered burns and was taken to Bridgeport Hospital by LifeStar.

The fire remains under investigation.