Person charged with murder after man found dead outside bar in Bridgeport

A man has been arrested and is facing murder charges after another man was found dead outside of a bar in Bridgeport in 2022.

Bridgeport police said they arrested 34-year-old Kenneth Joyner, of Bridgeport, in connection to the shooting death of 29-year-old Dominique Jones.

Jones' body was found in front of Murphy's Law bar and restaurant on Oct. 8, 2022.

Police said 40-year-old Joseph DeJesus, also known as "Fat Joe," was arrested two weeks after Jones' murder. He faces murder charges.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Joyner faces charges including murder, assault and carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Joyner was recently released from federal custody on unrelated charges in Massachusetts, and he was transported to Bridgeport police headquarters on Tuesday.

Investigators conducted a years-long investigation into Jones' murder. No more arrests are expected.