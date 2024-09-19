Bridgeport

Person in critical condition after crashing into several cars in Bridgeport

By Angela Fortuna

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A person is in critical condition after crashing into several vehicles in Bridgeport Wednesday afternoon.

Bridgeport police said they were called to an accident involving four vehicles near the intersection of East Main Street and York Street around 10 a.m.

Authorities learned that a driver struck several cars and possibly had a seizure. Investigators said the driver, who is in their 40s, was traveling north on East Main Street and crossed into the southbound lane.

They then hit a car before continuing on the shoulder, striking a parked car and pushing it onto the sidewalk. The driver kept going and hit another parked car before coming to a stop, according to police.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. No one else was hurt.

The crash is being investigated by the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-576-7640.

