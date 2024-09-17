Person critically hurt, another injured after motorcycle crash in Bridgeport

One person has critical injuries and another is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Bridgeport Monday night.
Bridgeport police said they were called to the 600 block of North Avenue at 7:45 p.m. for a reported crash.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, one of which is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.
Another person wasn't hurt. Police are investigating.
