Person critically hurt, another injured after motorcycle crash in Bridgeport

One person has critical injuries and another is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Bridgeport Monday night.

Bridgeport police said they were called to the 600 block of North Avenue at 7:45 p.m. for a reported crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries, one of which is in critical, but stable condition, according to police.

Another person wasn't hurt. Police are investigating.

