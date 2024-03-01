Person critically hurt in nighttime New Haven shooting

A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a nighttime shooting in New Haven on Thursday.

The police department said they responded to the area of Wilmot Street in the area of Brookside Avenue at about 7:40 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, officers were called to the St. Raphael campus at Yale-New Haven Hospital. A walk-in gunshot victim showed up there, according to police.

The 29-year-old man that was shot is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives collected evidence at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304.