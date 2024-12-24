Bridgeport

Person dead, 3 others hospitalized after fire in Bridgeport

By Angela Fortuna

File image of a fire truck.
NBC Bay Area

A person has died and three others were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Bridgeport Monday evening.

City officials said they responded to a reported structure fire on Connecticut Avenue just before 5 p.m.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Fire officials said three people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said one person died in the fire, but their identity has not yet been released.

The Red Cross is relocating four children and four adults. The Bridgeport Fire Marshal's Office is working with Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion investigators to determine the cause.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us