Person dead after being pulled from the water off Fairfield

A person is dead after being pulled from Long Island Sound off Fairfield on Saturday.

Fairfield police and firefighters responded just after 12 p.m. for the report of two people struggling in the water near Lighthouse Point and Penfield Reef, according to police.

By the time they arrived, bystanders had rescued one of the two people, but the second, a male, had not been located, police said.

Fairfield first responders were joined by Westport Police and Fire Departments, Trumbull police, and the U.S. Coast Guard in a search for the second person.

Using a helicopter, the Coast Guard was able to locate the person in the water, police said.

The person was brought to shore where he was pronounced dead.

The age and the identity of the victim are not being released at this time.

