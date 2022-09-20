Person Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Watertown

A person is dead after getting into a motor vehicle crash in Watertown Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Authorities were called to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road at about 11 a.m. for a reported one-car crash.
Responding officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. The driver was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The driver's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
The Naugatuck Valley Regional Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
