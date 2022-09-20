Watertown

Person Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Watertown

Watertown Police
NBC Connecticut

A person is dead after getting into a motor vehicle crash in Watertown Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Authorities were called to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road at about 11 a.m. for a reported one-car crash.

Responding officers found a car that had crashed into a tree. The driver was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver's identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Naugatuck Valley Regional Accident Investigation Team is investigating.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Watertowndeadly crashWatertown Police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a tip Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us