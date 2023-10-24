Southbury

Person dead after crashing into vacant building in Southbury: police

NBC

A person has died after they crashed into a vacant building on Main Street South in Southbury Monday evening.

The police department said they were called to the area of 190 Main Street South for a reported motor vehicle crash. Investigators learned that a 2009 Toyota Matrix struck the building at about 3:30 p.m.

The driver was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. Their identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

