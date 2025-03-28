Wallingford

Person dead after fire breaks out at Wallingford home

By Angela Fortuna

File image of a fire truck.
NBC Bay Area

A person has died in a fire that broke out at a home in Wallingford early Friday morning, fire officials said.

The fire department said they were called to Clifton Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Responding crews found heavy fire coming from multiple floors of a three-story home.

The fire was knocked down and under control within 90 minutes. Several fire departments assisted.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Fire officials said a person died in the fire. Their identity is unknown at this time.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

This article tagged under:

Wallingford
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us