Person dead after fire breaks out at Wallingford home

A person has died in a fire that broke out at a home in Wallingford early Friday morning, fire officials said.

The fire department said they were called to Clifton Street at around 4:30 a.m.

Responding crews found heavy fire coming from multiple floors of a three-story home.

The fire was knocked down and under control within 90 minutes. Several fire departments assisted.

Fire officials said a person died in the fire. Their identity is unknown at this time.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze.