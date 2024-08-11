Clinton

Person dies after being hit by train in Clinton

By Cat Murphy

Amtrak police SUV at Union Station
NBCWashington

A woman was fatally struck by a train in Clinton Saturday night.

Clinton police said emergency personnel were dispatched to the Clinton Shoreline East Train Station at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a train.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

It is still unclear why the woman was on the tracks at the time of the collision, police said.

Amtrak police are investigating the incident.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Saturday's incident occurred a little over 12 hours after a person was hit by a train in Greenwich, and less than 48 hours after a train struck a tractor-trailer in North Haven.

This article tagged under:

Clinton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us