Person dies after being hit by train in Clinton

A woman was fatally struck by a train in Clinton Saturday night.

Clinton police said emergency personnel were dispatched to the Clinton Shoreline East Train Station at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a train.

It is still unclear why the woman was on the tracks at the time of the collision, police said.

Amtrak police are investigating the incident.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Saturday's incident occurred a little over 12 hours after a person was hit by a train in Greenwich, and less than 48 hours after a train struck a tractor-trailer in North Haven.