Person Dies After Crashing Into Tree in Woodbridge

A person has died after a motor vehicle accident in Woodbridge Friday night.

Police said they were called to a crash in the area of Route 114 near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road at about 6:30 p.m.

Authorities said they saw a vehicle traveling north that had veered off the road and hit several trees.

The driver was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The accident is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-387-2511.