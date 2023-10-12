Cromwell

Person dies in Cromwell motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist has died after getting into an accident on Route 372 in Cromwell Thursday evening, according to a town official.

Cromwell police said they're responding to the area for a serious motor vehicle crash.

The state Department of Transportation said Route 372, also known as Berlin Road, is closed at Coles Road.

No specific information about the crash was immediately available.

