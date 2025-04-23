Mother of 4 dies in fall at Massachusetts' Purgatory Chasm State Reservation

A woman died in a fall at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, police said.

"Tragically, a 49-year-old mother of four from Topsfield fell in the chasm earlier today. She succumbed from her injuries and crews are there now attempting to retrieve her remains," Sutton Police Chief Tom Calouro said.

He said the woman's death appeared accidental. Police were informed by a 911 call after family members of the woman found park rangers.

"From the town of Sutton, we extend our sympathies to the family for this tragic, tragic loss," Calouro said.

Retrieving the woman's remains was complicated by high rock walls, he said, noting that local EMS has trained for rescues from the park.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers were called to the area around 2 p.m. for reports of a person who fell and found the victim, who was pronounced dead on scene. Police and the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office were investigating the case as an unattended death.

No other information was immediately available.

The park features trails that lead to large rock formations.