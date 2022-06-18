Person Falls Down Embankment During Tubing Accident in New Hartford

A person was injured after falling down an embankment during a tubing accident in New Hartford Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials initially said injuries were reported. They responded to the Farmington River in the area of Satans Kingdom at about 4 p.m.

Firefighters from several towns assisted in the rescue. Crews were able to reach the person at the precision tree on the Canton/New Hartford line.

Fire officials entered the woods and made contact with a person who appeared to have fallen down an embankment on the river.

The person was rescued and taken to an awaiting ambulance, authorities said. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.