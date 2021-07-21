Person Found Dead After Car Fire in Waterbury

A person was found dead in a car after a car fire in Waterbury Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the area of 144 Spring Brook Road just after 8 a.m. and a person was found dead in the driver seat when the fire was extinguished.

Officials have not identified the deceased person or determined what caused the fire.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.