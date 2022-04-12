Person Found Dead After Fire in Avon

A person was found dead after a fire in Avon Tuesday morning.
Officials said they responded to the home on Far Hills Drive after a fire alarm went off around 7:40 a.m. and a person was found deceased in the garage.
The fire appears to have started in the garage, officials said.
Officials said the homeowners are not at home.
Farmington police said they are working with the state’s attorney’s office and the state police fire unit.
No additional information was immediately available.
Local
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.