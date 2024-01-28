Person found dead after house fire in Glastonbury

A person who was previously unaccounted for has been found dead after a house fire in Glastonbury early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of Neipsic Road around 2:20 a.m. after getting a report of a structure fire.

According to fire officials, a Glastonbury police officer who was on routine patrol came upon the fire and reported it to dispatchers.

When fire crews arrived to the area, they immediately attempted to search the inside of the home and extinguish the fire.

Due to the heavy volume of fire and high heat conditions, fire officials said crews were forced to exit the building and had to take defensive measures. It took approximately 35 firefighters about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Authorities said an occupant who was unaccounted for when fire crews arrived was later found dead inside of the home. The person's identity has not been released.

The fire is under investigation by the Glastonbury Fire Marshal's Office with help from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosive Investigation Unit.