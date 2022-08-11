Person Found Dead After Vehicle Fire in Middlefield

A person was found dead inside a vehicle that was on fire near a golf course in Middlefield Wednesday night, according to the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company.

Valley Shore Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 11:15 p.m. about a vehicle that was on fire off Miller Road and the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Company and state police responded.

They found a vehicle on fire about 20 feet off the roadway, next to the Apple Nine Golf Course, according to the fire department.

When firefighters put the fire out, they found a person dead inside the vehicle.

Fire officials said they believe the vehicle was in a crash, went off the road and hit a tree.

Officials have not released the name of the person who was found in the vehicle.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Fire officials said the Connecticut State Police accident reconstruction unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Connecticut State Police, Troop F at 860-399-2100.