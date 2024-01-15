thomaston

Person found dead at Mattatuck State Forest

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A person was found dead at Mattatuck State Forest on Sunday, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.

The office of the chief medical examiner and the state's attorney's office responded to investigate.

The forest is located in Harwinton, Litchfield, Plymouth, Thomaston, Waterbury and Watertown.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

thomaston
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us