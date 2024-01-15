Person found dead at Mattatuck State Forest

A person was found dead at Mattatuck State Forest on Sunday, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.
The office of the chief medical examiner and the state's attorney's office responded to investigate.
The forest is located in Harwinton, Litchfield, Plymouth, Thomaston, Waterbury and Watertown.
No additional information was immediately available.
