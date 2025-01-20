Branford

Person found dead after house fire in Branford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Officials are investigating after finding a person dead inside of a home that caught fire in Branford Monday afternoon.

The Branford Fire Department said they responded to a home on North Ivy Street just after 2 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

Firefighters gained entry into the home and extinguished the blaze.

Crews found a body inside the house during their search. The person's identity is unknown at this time.

The fire marshal, Branford police and Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Unit are investigating the cause.

Another deadly fire happened at the same residential complex just last month. Authorities said there's no evidence to suggest the two fires are connected.

