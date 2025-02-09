Cromwell

Person found dead in vehicle after car fire in Cromwell

NBC Connecticut

A person was found dead in a vehicle after a car fire in Cromwell on Sunday morning.

Officers received several 911 calls about a possible vehicle on fire in Riverport Park at Frisbee Park off River Road around 6:30 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found a vehicle fully engulfed in fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and police said a person was found dead in the vehicle.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities haven't released the person's identity.

The Cromwell Police Department's Detective Bureau, the Cromwell Fire Marshal's Office and the State of Connecticut's Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Perricone at the Cromwell Police Department at (860) 635-2256.

This article tagged under:

Cromwell
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us