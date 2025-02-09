Person found dead in vehicle after car fire in Cromwell

A person was found dead in a vehicle after a car fire in Cromwell on Sunday morning.

Officers received several 911 calls about a possible vehicle on fire in Riverport Park at Frisbee Park off River Road around 6:30 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and found a vehicle fully engulfed in fire.

The fire was quickly extinguished and police said a person was found dead in the vehicle.

Authorities haven't released the person's identity.

The Cromwell Police Department's Detective Bureau, the Cromwell Fire Marshal's Office and the State of Connecticut's Fire Marshal's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Perricone at the Cromwell Police Department at (860) 635-2256.