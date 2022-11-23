Person Found Dead Under Collapsed Mobile Home in Norwich

A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to help police with a technical rescue on Mohegan Park Road around 6:20 p.m.

Officers were originally called there for a well-being check on a resident. When police arrived, they said they found the resident had died and was trapped in a structural collapse under a mobile home.

Several emergency crews responded and formulated an action plan to get the person out.

Investigators said the structure was unstable due to the collapse so lifting bags, cribbing and other specialized equipment was brought in.

All of the agencies worked together to safely remove the person from the debris.

After being rescued, the person's body was turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Their identity has not been released.

A Norwich Building official has condemned the structure.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.