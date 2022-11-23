Norwich

Person Found Dead Under Collapsed Mobile Home in Norwich

crime scene tape 3
FILE

A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to help police with a technical rescue on Mohegan Park Road around 6:20 p.m.

Officers were originally called there for a well-being check on a resident. When police arrived, they said they found the resident had died and was trapped in a structural collapse under a mobile home.

Several emergency crews responded and formulated an action plan to get the person out.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said the structure was unstable due to the collapse so lifting bags, cribbing and other specialized equipment was brought in.

All of the agencies worked together to safely remove the person from the debris.

After being rescued, the person's body was turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Their identity has not been released.

Local

Plainfield 2 hours ago

Man Accused of Severely Injuring 5-Month-Old Baby in Plainfield

thanksgiving travel 3 hours ago

Today is the Busiest Travel Day of Thanksgiving Week

A Norwich Building official has condemned the structure.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us