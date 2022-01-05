Person Found Injured in Griswold Driveway Has Died: Police

A person found injured and unresponsive in a driveway in Griswold has died.

Police said Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive man on Norman Road in Griswold just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The call was transferred to Connecticut State Police Troop E in Montville and state police found the 62-year-old victim found lying in the driveway with life-threatening injuries.

The victim died from the injuries after being taken to the hospital, according to state police.

The Eastern District Major Crime Squad is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call CT State Police at 860-896-3235 or 860-848-6500.