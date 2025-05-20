Manchester

Person found unresponsive in vehicle in Manchester has died: police

Police lights
NBC News

A person who was found unresponsive inside of an idling vehicle in Manchester on Tuesday morning has died, according to police.

Officers were called to Irving Street and Woodland Street around 4 a.m. for a report of a vehicle idling on the side of the road with the driver unresponsive.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive adult male in the driver's seat.

Life-saving measures were initiated, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Due to the investigation, multiple roads are currently closed. Woodland Street is closed between Broad Street and Homestead Street and Irving Street is closed from Woodland Street to Chambers Street. Residents are asked to use alternate routes and should avoid the area until further notice.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us