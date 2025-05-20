Person found unresponsive in vehicle in Manchester has died: police

A person who was found unresponsive inside of an idling vehicle in Manchester on Tuesday morning has died, according to police.

Officers were called to Irving Street and Woodland Street around 4 a.m. for a report of a vehicle idling on the side of the road with the driver unresponsive.

When police arrived, they said they found an unresponsive adult male in the driver's seat.

Life-saving measures were initiated, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Due to the investigation, multiple roads are currently closed. Woodland Street is closed between Broad Street and Homestead Street and Irving Street is closed from Woodland Street to Chambers Street. Residents are asked to use alternate routes and should avoid the area until further notice.