Person Killed in Hit-and-Run in Middletown, Police Searching for Driver

A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Washington Street in Middletown late Wednesday night.

Police said the victim was trying to cross the when they were hit near High Street. The victim has not been publicly identified.

The driver took off down West Street, according to police. Investigators described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored four-door sedan with heavy front end damage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Middletown police.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.