Person hit and killed by car on Christmas Eve in Danbury

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Christmas Eve.

Officers responded to the area of Main Street and Liberty Street around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

They found a person lying in the road with severe injuries, according to police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and later died, police said. The person's identity has not been released.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene and is cooperating, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Sgt. Wakeman or Officer Wolen at (203) 797-2157.

