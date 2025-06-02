West Hartford

Person hit and killed in busy West Hartford intersection

A person was hit and kllled at a busy intersection in West Hartford on Sunday night.

It happened just after 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and South Main Street, according to police.

Emergency crews found the victim unresponsive in New Britain Avenue. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time.

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The intersection was closed while police investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (860) 523-5203.

