Person hit and killed on Route 83 in Vernon

A person was hit by a vehicle and killed on Route 83 in Vernon Thursday morning, according to police.
It happened in the area of Pitkin Road.
Police say the road will be closed for a few hours and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.
There were no other details immediately available.
