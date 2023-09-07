vernon

Person hit and killed on Route 83 in Vernon

A Vernon police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A person was hit by a vehicle and killed on Route 83 in Vernon Thursday morning, according to police.

It happened in the area of Pitkin Road.

Police say the road will be closed for a few hours and they are asking drivers to avoid the area.

There were no other details immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

vernon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us