Person hit by car in Bridgeport has serious injuries

A person who was struck by a car in Bridgeport on Tuesday night has serious injuries, according to police.

The male victim was struck by a Nissan Altima at Beechmont Avenue and Springdale Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

The 2011 gray Nissan Altima was heading south on Beechmont Avenue and the pedestrian was in the road, heading in the same direction, police said.

He had serious injuries and was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The female driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, police said, and the male passenger was arrested at the scene for an unrelated criminal charge.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Division at (203) 576-7640 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Hotline at 203-576-TIPS. Officer Gallbronner can also be reached by email at Thomas.Gallbronner@bridgeportct.gov.