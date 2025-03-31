New Haven

Person hit by car in New Haven last week has died

NBC Connecticut

A person who was hit by a car on Foxon Boulevard in New Haven last week has died, according to police.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 26.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police say 29-year-old Juan Kortright, of New Haven, was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries, police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police ask anyone who has information to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us