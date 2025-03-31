Person hit by car in New Haven last week has died

A person who was hit by a car on Foxon Boulevard in New Haven last week has died, according to police.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on March 26.

Police say 29-year-old Juan Kortright, of New Haven, was crossing the road outside of a crosswalk when he was hit.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries, police said.

The driver remained at the scene.

Police ask anyone who has information to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).