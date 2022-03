Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Dixwell Avenue in Hamden Sunday afternoon.

Officials said a person was struck by a motor vehicle on Dixwell Avenue in the area of North Street at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time, authorities said.

The road remains closed in both directions while police conduct their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-230-4000.