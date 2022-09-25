Person Hit by Stray Bullet While Inside Home in Hamden: Police

A person was shot inside her Hamden home Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to Butler Street around 10 p.m. and located a female gunshot victim inside a home.

According to police, there were multiple shots fired and a bullet came through the wall of the victim's home and struck her in the shoulder.

Police said it does not appear the victim was the intended target.

She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or who has surveillance video of the area is asked to call Detective Jay Bunnell at (203) 230-4045 or by email at jbunell@hamdenpd.com.