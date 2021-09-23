Person Hit by Train in Norwich

One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a New England Central Railroad train in Norwich Thursday night.

Norwich police said the victim was hit near the trestle bridge over Trading Cove, near the Norwich-Uncasville border. Crews reached the victim by boat and he was rushed to Backus Hospital with serious injuries. His condition was not immediately clear.

Multiple agencies, including Norwich Police and Fire, East Great Plains Fire, Connecticut State Police, Mohegan Tribal Fire Department and the Mohegan Tribal Police Department responded to the call.

More details were not immediately available.